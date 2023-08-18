Adobe Faces Accusations of Copyright Infringement with its AI Art Model

Adobe, a company known for its emphasis on ethical practices in technology, has come under fire from artists who accuse it of copyright infringement. The controversy revolves around Adobe’s Firefly AI model, which is supposedly trained only on Adobe Stock and commercially licensed imagery. However, artists have noticed that AI-generated art, resembling their own styles, appears in Adobe Stock search results when their names are used as prompts.

This issue first came to light when artist Kelly McKernan observed that their name was being used as a tag to sell AI-generated art on Adobe Stock. Following this revelation, other artists, such as Beeple, Victo Ngai, Michael Whelan, and Loish, discovered that their names also produced various results on the platform. Many of these artists argue that this unauthorized use of their art is a form of copyright infringement.

While it remains unclear if the AI-generated artwork was trained on the artists’ actual work, the association between their names and the art is reason enough for these artists to feel that their work is being exploited. Some artists have expressed their frustration that their names are being used to market artwork without their consent.

Adobe has responded to these allegations on Twitter, stating that the use of artists’ names in AI-generated art goes against their content policy and that they will address the issue promptly. The company assures artists that these artworks violating their guidelines will be removed from Adobe Stock.

The controversy surrounding Adobe’s Firefly AI model raises important questions about the ethical use of AI in art and design. As the dialogue continues, it remains to be seen how Adobe will handle this situation and ensure that artists’ works are respected and protected.