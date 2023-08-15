Artificial Intelligence Detecting Cancer and Promoting Independence for Dementia Patients

Artificial intelligence (AI) has made significant progress in detecting early signs of breast cancer in some US hospitals. This advancement allows AI to find the disease on traditional scans years before doctors would typically identify it. This development has gained doctors’ confidence in using AI to potentially save lives through early detection.

In another breakthrough, AI-powered socks called “SmartSocks” have been developed by the University of Exeter in collaboration with the start-up company Milbotix. These special socks are capable of tracking a patient’s heart rate, sweat levels, and movement. The primary focus is to help people with dementia live more independently and prevent falls. The idea for SmartSocks originated from the personal experience of the CEO of Milbotix, Zeke Steer, whose great-grandmother suffered from dementia. The data collected by the socks is sent to an app that alerts caregivers when the patient displays signs of distress, allowing for timely intervention.

The convenience and practicality of SmartSocks lie in the fact that they do not require recharging and can be machine washed. Other similar products on the market, such as wristbands and watches, may pose challenges for dementia patients, as they can be easily misplaced or cause discomfort. SmartSocks offer a promising and user-friendly alternative for monitoring the health and well-being of dementia patients. Care homes overseen by Southern Healthcare are already testing the SmartSocks on patients, with positive feedback regarding their ease of use.

Furthermore, AI platforms like CognoSpeak are being developed to detect early signs of dementia or Alzheimer’s by monitoring speech patterns. These AI-powered systems analyze speech patterns to identify any abnormalities that may indicate the onset of these cognitive disorders.

The University of Exeter is currently conducting research to determine the effectiveness of SmartSocks in promoting independent living for dementia patients. The application of AI in healthcare is revolutionizing different fields, including early disease detection and personalized treatment plans. These advancements hold the potential to improve healthcare outcomes and enhance the quality of life for patients.