Gaming: AI Opponents Getting Smarter in Racing Games

Until recently, racing against AI opponents in driving games felt like competing against a train on a fixed track rather than against skilled drivers. The AI cars would follow a predetermined racing line and only deviate from it when forced off course. As a result, offline races lacked excitement and easily led to predictable player victories.

However, game developers have now introduced deep learning AI networks to build smarter AI drivers that make racing games more unpredictable. Games like Polyphony’s Gran Turismo 7, Milestone’s MotoGP series, and Turn 10’s Forza Motorsport have implemented learning AI to enhance competition and gameplay.

For example, Sony’s AI research division, in partnership with various universities, developed Gran Turismo 7’s ‘Sophy’ AI over the course of several years. Rather than following a pre-programmed racing line, Sophy is given extensive information about the car and track and is incentivized to drive as efficiently and quickly as possible. This enables Sophy to respond like a skilled human driver, reacting to other drivers, employing strategic overtakes, and even making mistakes.

Similarly, Milestone’s MotoGP games employ similar techniques to make virtual versions of real-life riders dynamic and unpredictable. The AI riders are given information and objectives and have the freedom to figure out the fastest way to navigate a track and overtake opponents.

The upcoming Forza Motorsport 8 game takes AI driving to another level. The AI drivers are trained with information and objectives, rather than fixed routines. They have driven the tracks thousands of times, resulting in the development of multiple racing lines for each circuit. This allows them to adapt their driving style based on track conditions, such as driving more conservatively in rain or pushing the limits in optimal conditions.

Overall, the implementation of deep learning AI networks in racing games has revolutionized the gameplay experience. AI opponents are now more intelligent, unpredictable, and capable of delivering realistic driving behaviors, making racing games much more exciting for players.