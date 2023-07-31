Global Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector to Reach USD 1,100.07 Million by 2027

The artificial intelligence market in the education sector is projected to witness substantial growth, reaching USD 1,100.07 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 41.14% during the forecast period.

The global artificial intelligence market in the education sector is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. Some of the prominent vendors in the market include 2U Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Brainly, Carnegie Learning Inc., Century Tech Ltd., Cognii Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DreamBox Learning Inc., Fishtree Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jenzabar Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Kaltura Inc., LAIX Inc., McGraw Hill LLC, Microsoft Corp., n2y LLC, Pearson Plc, and Quantum Adaptive Learning LLC.

The market is segmented based on end-user (higher education and K-12) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The higher education segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, driven by the adoption of AI solutions to automate administrative tasks and enhance the learning experience. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global market, with the United States and Canada leading in AI implementation in the education sector.

The increasing emphasis on customized learning paths using AI is a key driver of market growth. Teachers are adopting machine learning technologies to collect student data and provide personalized learning materials. The use of chatbots is also a growing trend in the market, as they can interact with students, answer questions, and provide personalized assistance. However, the high cost of implementing AI solutions poses a challenge to market growth.

Overall, the global artificial intelligence market in the education sector is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by advancements in technology and the increasing adoption of AI in educational institutions.