States Rush to Regulate Artificial Intelligence, Starting with their Governments

State lawmakers across the United States are recognizing the need to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) technology and are beginning with a focus on their own state governments before implementing regulations on the private sector. Their aim is to protect constituents from discrimination and other harms while still allowing advancements in various industries.

Connecticut plans to create an inventory of all government systems that use AI by the end of 2023, and this information will be made available online. Additionally, state officials will be required to regularly review these systems to ensure they do not lead to unlawful discrimination.

Connecticut State Senator James Maroney, an authority on AI in the General Assembly, has stated that lawmakers will likely shift their focus to private industry next year. He intends to collaborate with lawmakers from other states such as Colorado, New York, Virginia, and Minnesota to develop model AI legislation that includes extensive guidelines and covers areas like product liability and impact assessments of AI systems.

Approximately 25 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia have introduced AI bills this year, with 14 states and Puerto Rico already adopting resolutions or enacting legislation, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Several states have also established advisory bodies and committees to study and monitor AI systems used within state agencies.

The need for gathering information on AI usage within states has become a priority. Heather Morton, a legislative analyst at the National Conference of State Legislatures, explains that states are seeking to understand who is using AI and how it is being used.

Connecticut’s new law requires regular scrutiny of AI systems used by state agencies to prevent unlawful discrimination. The law was prompted by an investigation from the Media Freedom and Information Access Clinic at Yale Law School, which discovered that AI was already being used in various areas but with limited transparency.

Several states have not yet addressed AI regulation. In Hawaii, lawmakers passed a resolution urging Congress to establish safety guidelines for AI use and limit its application in police and military operations. Hawaii State Senator Chris Lee hopes to introduce legislation similar to Connecticut’s law in the next session.

While there has been discourse on bipartisan AI legislation in Congress and voluntary commitments from U.S. companies to ensure the safety of their AI products, many believe that states should take the lead in AI regulation due to the federal government’s slower pace. State-level bills have been proposed to address specific concerns related to AI, such as limitations on mental health providers using AI and restrictions on employers using AI in employment decision-making.

In conclusion, state lawmakers recognize the urgency of regulating AI and are starting by focusing on their own state governments. They aim to strike a balance between protecting constituents and fostering innovation in various industries.