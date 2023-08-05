State Lawmakers Prioritize AI Governance in Government Systems

State lawmakers across the United States are recognizing the need to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) technology within their own state governments before imposing restrictions on the private sector. While aiming to protect constituents from discrimination and other potential harms, legislators also want to promote advancements in medicine, science, business, and education.

Connecticut, for example, plans to compile an inventory of all government systems that use AI and make this information publicly available by the end of 2023. State officials will then conduct regular reviews to ensure these systems do not lead to unlawful discrimination. State Senator James Maroney, a leading authority on AI in the Connecticut General Assembly, states that lawmakers will likely shift their focus to regulating the private industry next year. Maroney plans to collaborate with lawmakers from Colorado, New York, Virginia, Minnesota, and other states to develop model AI legislation that sets broad guardrails and addresses issues like product liability and the requirement for impact assessments of AI systems.

As of late July, at least 25 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia have introduced AI bills, with 14 states and Puerto Rico already adopting resolutions or enacting legislation. States such as Texas, North Dakota, West Virginia, and Puerto Rico have created advisory bodies to study and monitor AI systems used by state agencies. Louisiana also formed a technology and cybersecurity committee to examine AI’s impact on state operations, procurement, and policy. Other states took similar measures last year.

One catalyst for this regulatory push is the realization that AI systems are already being utilized in various government functions. For instance, a Yale Law School investigation found that AI algorithms were being used in Connecticut to assign students to magnet schools, determine bail amounts, and distribute welfare benefits. However, the details of these algorithms are often unknown to the public.

The rapid adoption of AI and the potential risks associated with it have garnered attention from lawmakers. They want to understand the extent of AI usage, its applications, and the potential consequences to ensure that appropriate regulations are in place. Some states are actively working to address AI-related concerns while others are still grappling with how to approach this complex issue. The European Union is leading the way in establishing regulations for AI, while the United States is considering bipartisan AI legislation. However, state governments are taking the lead due to the need for faster action.

With differing opinions and limited expertise within government institutions, finding the right approach to AI regulation remains a challenge. Lawmakers hope that federal regulations will eventually guide AI governance, but in the meantime, state-level initiatives are crucial for ensuring accountability and protecting the public interest.