The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Various Areas of Human Endeavour

In a recent interview with Reena Atanasiadis, dean of Bishop’s University’s Williams School of Business, she emphasized the potential future benefits of artificial intelligence (AI). According to Atanasiadis, AI is a machine learning program that can produce results similar to rational agents, such as human beings.

One area where AI has shown promising potential is medicine. Atanasiadis explained that AI can detect small abnormalities in x-rays that the human eye may miss, leading to more accurate diagnoses, including the detection of diseases like breast cancer. Previously, expert systems were used, but now AI systems can engage in dialogue and come up with data-driven conclusions. The future possibility of individuals using AI for self-diagnosis is also mentioned, which could be either beneficial or dangerous. Additionally, doctors could utilize AI to diagnose rare diseases that share symptoms with more common ones, reducing confirmation bias and improving accuracy.

Drawing an analogy to other technological advancements, Atanasiadis mentioned that Microsoft recently invested $10 million in ChatGPT, a leading AI program. This highlights the tech company’s interest in incorporating AI tools into their suite of products. She compared this to the initial resistance against spell-checking technology, where people argued against its use because correct spelling was traditionally seen as an important aspect of student assessment. However, it was eventually understood that the content of what students were saying held greater significance than their spelling ability, showcasing the benefits of technological innovation.

In conclusion, the potential applications of AI are vast, especially in fields like medicine. While there are concerns about its implications, such as self-diagnosis, the ability of AI to enhance the accuracy of medical diagnoses and reduce errors is promising. By embracing AI and its capabilities, we can make significant advancements in various areas of human endeavor.

Sources:

– Local Journalism Initiative

– The Record