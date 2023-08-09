The Impact of AI in Developing Countries

Among elites in wealthy countries, there is a concern that artificial intelligence (AI) will lead to job losses. However, the effect of AI on developing countries is likely to be different. Lower-income countries employ fewer knowledge workers and have a larger proportion of their population working in sectors that are less susceptible to automation, such as agriculture. In these countries, the focus is not on how AI will affect employment but rather how billions of people can benefit from AI.

Investments and regulations for AI in poor countries will differ from those in rich countries. The transformative applications of AI in developing nations will open new possibilities for humans rather than replacing them. The discussion on how to support AI and mitigate risks has mostly centered around rich countries where the technology is being developed. However, it is crucial to consider an AI agenda for the rest of the world.

Machine learning has already made an impact on the lives of the world’s poor. For instance, AI has enabled the creation of alternative credit scores for individuals lacking financial histories, allowing them access to formal loans. In the education sector, personalized AI tutors can address the lack of quality instruction in remote schools. AI-powered systems can also improve access to sound medical advice and mental health tools. Additionally, AI can help people navigate bureaucratic processes, like filling out permits.

The key for developing countries is to complement investments made by wealthy nations by utilizing AI technologies to meet local needs. However, many companies in developing countries lack the incentive to serve the poorest populations. Efforts are needed to encourage the development of applications that cater to the specific needs of the poor.

There are two main paths for AI tools in the developing world. The first is adapting tasks that AI excels at in wealthy countries to meet the needs of poorer nations. The second is creating new applications that address the unique challenges faced in the developing world. It is important to note that AI systems trained on data from the developed world may require tailoring to be effective in poorer countries.

In conclusion, while the impact of AI in rich countries may be focused on job displacement, the potential in developing countries lies in using AI to empower individuals and address their specific needs. Investments and regulations for AI in these countries will differ, and tailor-made applications are necessary to ensure the benefits of AI reach the poorest populations.