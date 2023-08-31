The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Education

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has rapidly become a significant technological advancement in various aspects of society, including education. The Coffee Time Session: Artificial Intelligence for Educators, presented by STEM Pre-Academy, offers educators valuable insights into the applications of AI in teaching and learning.

The session begins by introducing four major booms in technology. It then delves into the concept of AI and specifically explores Generative Pre-training Transformer (GPT). GPT is a machine learning model that can generate human-like text by predicting the next word in a given sentence.

One of the key discussions focuses on how AI can enhance teaching and learning. It highlights the potential benefits of AI, such as personalized learning experiences, intelligent tutoring systems, and real-time feedback. These applications have the potential to revolutionize education, empowering students with individualized instruction and support.

However, the session also acknowledges the risks and implications associated with the integration of AI in education. The uncharted territory of combining computer technology and education raises ethical concerns, such as data privacy, algorithmic bias, and the potential for job displacement.

Furthermore, the impact of AI on the workforce is explored, emphasizing the need for educators to equip students with essential skills for an AI-driven future. Information literacy is identified as a core concept that must be integrated into education curricula. It enables students to critically evaluate information sources, understand complex algorithms, and navigate digital platforms effectively.

To illustrate the practical implementation of AI in education, an instructional design example is shared during the session. It demonstrates how AI can be utilized to create adaptive learning environments that cater to each student’s unique needs and abilities.

The Coffee Time Session: Artificial Intelligence for Educators serves as a valuable resource for educators seeking to understand the potential of AI in education. By leveraging AI technologies, education can become more personalized, efficient, and impactful, preparing students for the challenges and opportunities of an AI-driven future.

Definitions:

1. Artificial Intelligence (AI): The simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to think and learn like humans.

2. Generative Pre-training Transformer (GPT): A machine learning model that generates human-like text by predicting the next word in a given sentence.

Sources:

– STEM Pre-Academy Coffee Time Session: Artificial Intelligence for Educators.

– Dr. Michael-Brian Ogawa, UHM Department of Information and Computer Sciences.

– Branden Ogata, PhD candidate in Communication and Information Sciences, University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa.