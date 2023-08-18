MIT awards seed grants to projects exploring AI and human-computer interaction in modern workspaces

The MIT Stephen A. Schwarzman College of Computing has awarded seed grants to seven projects that are studying the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and human-computer interaction to improve management and productivity in modern workspaces. The grants, funded by Andrew W. Houston ’05 and Dropbox Inc., aim to encourage interdisciplinary collaboration between researchers in computing, social sciences, and management.

The selected projects cover a range of topics related to AI-augmented management. One project, led by Patti Maes and David Karger, intends to develop memory prosthetics using large language models (LLMs) inspired by Vannevar Bush’s Memex. These prosthetics will help individuals track and organize vast amounts of information, increase productivity, and reduce errors.

Another project, led by John Horton and Jacob Andreas, focuses on simulating social scenarios using AI agents to test policies, organizational arrangements, and communication tools prior to implementation. Leveraging the capabilities of modern LLMs as computational models of human behavior makes this vision of social simulation more realistic and predictive.

Manish Raghavan and Devavrat Shah are leading a project that explores the complementarity between human expertise and AI in various decision-making settings. Rather than replacing human professionals, the project envisions a future where AI and algorithmic decision aids enhance and complement human expertise.

Julie Shah, Retsef Levi, Kate Kellog, and Ben Armstrong are collaborating on a project to implement generative AI in U.S. hospitals. This project aims to develop a comprehensive framework to study how generative AI technologies can increase productivity and improve job quality for healthcare workers.

Harold Abelson, Cynthia Breazeal, and Eric Klopfer are working on a project that seeks to democratize programming by creating generative AI augmented software tools. This project aims to transform computing education for individuals with no technical training by eliminating the need for coding when creating applications.

David Atkin, Martin Beraja, and Danielle Li are investigating how the arrival of AI technologies will impact skill acquisition and productivity in the workforce. They aim to explore policy interventions that can maximize the benefits of AI technologies.

Tim Kraska and Christoph Paus are leading a project to develop AI-augmented onboarding and support systems using LLMs. These systems will help users navigate the learning curve of new tools and systems, improving the user experience.

These projects represent diverse areas where AI and human-computer interaction can have a significant impact on modern workspaces. The seed grants provided by the MIT Stephen A. Schwarzman College of Computing will enable these project teams to conduct further research and contribute to the evolving field of AI-augmented management.