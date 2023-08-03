Artificial Intelligence Software Successfully Flies XQ-58A Valkyrie Drone

Artificial intelligence software has successfully flown an XQ-58A Valkyrie drone, according to a recent announcement by the Air Force Research Laboratory. The test flight took place on July 25 at the Eglin Test and Training Complex in Florida, following two years of work and a partnership with the Skyborg Vanguard team. The goal of the partnership is to create unmanned fighter aircraft.

“This sortie officially enables the ability to develop artificial intelligence and machine learning agents that will execute modern air-to-air and air-to-surface skills that are immediately transferrable to the CCA program,” said Col. Tucker Hamilton, the chief of AI test and operations with the Air Force. The CCA program, or collaborative combat aircraft, is focused on creating combat drones that can operate alongside piloted aircraft.

The lab’s Autonomous Air Combat Operations team developed algorithms for the flight, which took millions of hours to mature in simulations, X-62 VISTA experimental aircraft sorties, and ground test operations. The XQ-58A Valkyrie drone, produced by Kratos Defense and Security Solutions, has previously supported the Air Force’s loyal wingmen research.

The successful flight of the Valkyrie drone demonstrates the importance of artificial intelligence in future warfighting. “AI will be a critical element to future warfighting and the speed at which we’re going to have to understand the operational picture and make decisions,” said Brig. Gen. Scott Cain, the lab’s commander. Cain emphasized the need for coordinated efforts between the government, academia, and industry partners to keep pace with the rapid evolution of AI, autonomous operations, and human-machine teaming.

The Air Force Research Laboratory, as the primary scientific research and development center for the Air Force, is responsible for discovering, developing, and integrating cost-effective warfighting technologies for the country’s air, space, and cyberspace forces.

