Artificial Intelligences and their Impact on Society

Artificial Intelligences (AI) have been making headlines recently, with ChatGPT being at the forefront of discussions. Unlike the fearsome AIs portrayed in science fiction movies, ChatGPT is a publicly-available chatbot that can generate sentences and paragraphs that closely resemble those written by a human.

ChatGPT utilizes a technique called a large language model (LLM), which involves feeding vast quantities of text, sourced from the internet, into a complex machine learning (ML) program. This program can recognize patterns and relationships between words specific to certain subjects. When prompted, ChatGPT can use this knowledge to generate responses that combine what it has learned from its training data.

ChatGPT, however, is not as intelligent as an animal or a person. It doesn’t truly understand the meaning behind concepts like weddings or holidays. The AI relies on generating probabilities based on the frequency of certain words in its training texts. This probabilistic approach is often referred to as “applied statistics” rather than true artificial intelligence.

Besides its own website, ChatGPT is being integrated into various software applications. Microsoft, for example, is using it to answer queries on its search engine Bing when accessed via its Edge web browser. Additionally, software developers can utilize ChatGPT for code suggestions.

While ChatGPT may seem impressive, its generated results should be taken with caution. The content it produces relies heavily on its training data, which might contain inaccuracies. For instance, CNet, a technology news website, experienced factual errors in articles written by ChatGPT. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman advises users not to rely on ChatGPT for factual accuracy.

ChatGPT is not the only generative AI available. Others, such as Google Bard, can generate text, while AIs like DALL-E can produce images based on text prompts. These AIs are trained on massive datasets and utilize ML algorithms to create content.

In conclusion, while AI technology like ChatGPT is making significant strides, it is essential to verify the accuracy of its generated content. These AIs have the potential to assist in various fields, but they should not be solely relied upon for factual information.