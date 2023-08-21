Recent Developments in AI and Copyright

The rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) have sparked increased interest from the federal government regarding the legal and policy implications of AI. This report aims to provide updates on potential legislative, executive, and regulatory activities related to AI in Washington.

One area of focus is AI and copyright. US lawmakers are currently exploring potential reforms to copyright law to address the rise of generative AI products and services. However, no major legislative proposals on AI and copyright have been introduced in Congress thus far.

The US Copyright Office recently provided guidance stating that the eligibility for copyright protection depends on whether a work is primarily a product of human authorship or if the traditional elements of authorship were conceived and executed by a machine. This guidance raises questions about the extent of copyright protection for works created with the assistance of AI technology.

A notable case highlighting the tension between copyright holders and AI technology is the lawsuit filed by comedian Sarah Silverman and others against OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT. The lawsuit alleges that OpenAI copied Silverman’s memoir, “The Bedwetter,” without consent or compensation. This case raises the question of whether copyright holders should be consulted and compensated when their copyrighted works are used to train AI models.

Congress is still in the information-gathering stage for comprehensive AI regulation, and no concrete legislative proposals have been put forth. However, congressional hearings, guidance from the US Copyright Office, and international developments provide insights into how the United States may approach copyright law and AI.

A Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on AI and copyright took place on July 12, 2023. During the hearing, senators expressed doubts about the adequacy of current copyright laws in protecting artists and creators in light of commercialized generative AI products. Topics discussed included the consideration of a federal right of publicity and the need to strike a balance between creators’ rights and AI’s potential for innovation and creativity.

The US Copyright Office has also addressed the issue of AI-generated material. Their guidance clarifies that copyright protection is granted to material that is the product of human creativity. Works where the traditional elements of authorship are generated by a machine are deemed to lack human authorship and are not eligible for copyright registration.

Overall, the US government is grappling with the complex relationship between AI and copyright. While there are no concrete legislative proposals at this time, ongoing discussions and guidance from the US Copyright Office provide some indication of how copyright law may need to adapt in the age of AI.