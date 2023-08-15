Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 23.5% by 2027

The artificial intelligence (AI) in the healthcare market is projected to witness significant growth, with an estimated CAGR of 23.5% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is expected to increase by USD 11,827.99 million during this period.

The global AI in the healthcare sector market is fragmented, with the presence of several global and regional companies. Some prominent players in the market include Ada Health GmbH, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Atomwise Inc., BenchSci Analytics Inc., CarePredict Inc., Catalia Health, Cyclica, Deep Genomics Inc., Entelai, Exscientia PLC, General Electric Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, MaxQ AI, Medtronic Plc, Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., and Siemens Healthineers AG.

The medical imaging and diagnostics segment is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Medical imaging plays a crucial role in clinical analysis and medical diagnosis, and the increasing use of AI in healthcare and technological advancements have contributed to the adoption of medical imaging in healthcare practice.

Geographically, North America is expected to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market. The region has seen early adoption of AI technology and significant investments from market players. The United States, in particular, leads in terms of AI patent applications.

One of the driving forces behind the growth of AI in healthcare is the demand for reduced healthcare costs. AI can optimize healthcare activities and resources, leading to improved efficiency and affordable, quality treatment and care. Virtual assistants and chatbots, powered by AI, can reduce human labor and help patients meet their healthcare needs.

Precision medicine is also a key trend in the AI in healthcare market. AI is used to process large data sets and identify biological factors that cause diseases, enabling personalized disease prevention and treatment strategies.

Regulatory challenges can pose obstacles to the adoption of AI in healthcare. Compliance with regulatory standards and data protection requirements is essential for providers and patient trust. Overcoming these challenges will be crucial for the growth of the AI market in the healthcare sector.

In conclusion, the AI in healthcare market is poised for significant growth, driven by factors such as the need for cost reduction, the development of precision medicine, and technological advancements. However, regulatory challenges must be addressed to ensure the safe and effective use of AI in healthcare.