Exploring the Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Education

With the introduction of ChatGPT and other large language models (LLMs) in 2023, discussions surrounding the advantages and disadvantages of artificial intelligence (AI) in the field of education have been on the rise. The Wally Cordes Teaching and Faculty Support Center, in collaboration with various campus partners including the Teaching Innovation and Pedagogical Support initiative and the Office of Academic Initiatives and Integrity, has been actively engaged in providing faculty members with information and support regarding these advancements.

To ensure that faculty members are informed about AI and its potential integration within their courses, the Teaching Innovation and Pedagogical Support initiative and the Office of Academic Initiatives and Integrity organized a session titled “Faculty Session on ChatGPT: Assessments, Assignments, and Academic Integrity.” This session, led by Chris Bray, Chris Bryson, and Kathryn Zawisza, received positive feedback from faculty members.

In addition to these events, many instructors and academic departments sought consultations with representatives from the Teaching Innovation and Pedagogical Support initiative and the Office of Academic Initiatives and Integrity to gain a deeper understanding of AI technology. These consultations allowed for brainstorming sessions on integrating AI within courses and addressing concerns related to academic dishonesty.

Chris Bryson, the executive director of the Office of Academic Initiatives and Integrity, noted an increase in academic dishonesty cases related to the use of generative AI. As a result, the office is committed to assisting faculty members in addressing such concerns. Bryson emphasized the importance of instructors defining their expectations regarding AI usage and discussing it with their students to provide guidance and engage them actively in the learning process.

The Office of Academic Integrity is also informing students during orientation about the need to obtain permission from their instructors prior to using AI tools to avoid potential academic dishonesty violations. It is crucial for both students and faculty to familiarize themselves with the University of Arkansas’ Academic Integrity Policy.

During the TFSC Teaching Camp, Jose Antonio Bowen, a renowned speaker, conducted a workshop on “Leveraging Artificial Intelligence in the Classroom.” Faculty members were encouraged to explore various AI tools and design assignments that incorporated these technologies. The session highlighted the importance of teaching students how to use AI properly, as it is a skill that may be essential in their future careers.

It was emphasized that faculty members should refrain from using external AI detection software to assess student work, as it may raise privacy concerns under FERPA regulations. Any faculty member with concerns regarding the use of AI on assignments can seek advice by reaching out to [email protected].

Faculty members can access a comprehensive list of resources on the Teaching Innovation and Pedagogical Support initiative’s website, including materials on academic integrity, citing AI-generated text, example course syllabi, and assignments that discourage generative AI use. These resources aim to support faculty in effectively implementing AI in the classroom.