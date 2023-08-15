Artistic Expressions on Display in Marquette Arts and Culture Center

Several artists are showcasing their work at the Marquette Arts and Culture Center in the city of Marquette. The exhibits can be found in the Deo Gallery, the Lower Level Lobby Gallery, and the Huron Mountain Club Gallery at the Peter White Public Library. The displays will be available for viewing throughout the month of September.

One of the featured artists, Anthony Aumann, is a philosophy professor at Northern Michigan University. Aumann specializes in portraits that capture complex emotions. His exhibit, titled “Inner Turmoil, Outer Beauty: Portraits of Contradiction,” showcases his unique approach to portrait painting. Aumann uses oil pastels on soft velour paper to create his artwork. He aims to create pieces that are lasting and meaningful rather than solely focused on prettiness.

Artificial intelligence plays a role in Aumann’s artwork as well. He utilizes an AI program to generate variations of his paintings. He then selects one of these variations and paints it himself. The use of AI in his art brings about a range of results, some better than others, but each a unique creation.

Another artist, Tamara Lee Niemi, presents her exhibit titled “Exaltation of Life Scenes” in the Lower Level Lobby Gallery. Niemi explores the contradictions within humanity through her oil pastel portraiture. Her work delves into the tension between inner turmoil and outer beauty. By contrasting hard and soft materials, she aims to capture the dual nature of human experiences.

In the Huron Mountain Club Gallery, Daric Christian exhibits his collection of “Cell Phone Photography.” Christian aims to recreate the emotions he felt in specific moments and places through his photographs. He focuses on the elements of light and scale to convey these feelings. Christian often uses his phone to capture various environments and processes the images using different techniques.

The artistic expressions in these exhibits provide a diverse and thought-provoking experience for visitors. The Marquette Arts and Culture Center offers an opportunity to explore the works of these talented artists.