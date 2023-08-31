Background Actors Concerned About AI as Hollywood Strike Continues

As the actors strike continues in Hollywood, there has been much debate about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the entertainment industry. While many have raised concerns that AI could replace performers and end careers, stunt performer and coordinator Freddy Bouciegues sees things differently. Bouciegues, who has worked on hundreds of films with stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is hoping for a fair contract that addresses the fears and uncertainties facing the stunt industry during the ongoing strike.

One of the main concerns voiced by performers is the use of their likenesses without proper compensation or consent. Bouciegues emphasizes the need for clarity on how performers’ likeness will be used and for what duration. He believes that performers should be fairly compensated when their likeness is used and that this is not an unfair request.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), which represents stunt performers, has also raised concerns about the exploitation of background actors through the use of AI. They claim that the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) wants to be able to scan background actors’ images and use them without consent for any purpose forever. They also allege that AMPTP wants to manipulate performances and create new scenes without additional compensation.

However, the AMPTP states that their proposal only permits the use of digital replicas of background actors in the motion picture for which they are employed. Any other use would require the background actor’s consent and bargaining for the use, subject to a minimum payment.

Bouciegues acknowledges that performers have expressed concerns about being scanned for projects but mentions that scanning has been a common practice in the industry since the early 2000s. He believes that AI will improve and make existing pipelines more efficient but does not think that AI will completely replace stunt performers. There will always be a need for their expertise in designing and executing stunts, collaborating with various departments, and creating exciting and dynamic action sequences.

In addition, Bouciegues highlights the importance of the human element in stunts. While CGI effects can be visually impressive, audiences still appreciate seeing real performers in action. The authenticity of stunts performed by actors like Tom Cruise adds an extra level of excitement and engagement to films.

Despite the fears surrounding AI, Bouciegues remains hopeful for the future of the stunt industry, emphasizing the essential role that stunt professionals play in the filmmaking process. He believes that the behind-the-scenes work and the unique skills of stunt performers cannot be replicated by AI technology.

In the midst of the ongoing strike and negotiations between the union and studios, it is essential to find a fair contract that addresses the concerns and protects the rights of performers in the face of advancing AI technology.

