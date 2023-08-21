SoftBank’s Arm IPO: Will the Company Experience Exponential Growth in AI?

SoftBank Group-owned chip designer Arm is set to file for an IPO on the Nasdaq, and investors are particularly interested in whether the company can achieve “exponential growth” in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). Since acquiring Arm in 2016, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son has positioned it as the conglomerate’s most valuable asset, emphasizing its potential in the AI sector. However, Son has provided few details about this strategy, leading investors to hope for more information in the upcoming filing.

SoftBank originally valued Arm at $64 billion when it purchased a 25% stake in the company from its Vision Fund unit. Analysts caution that while Arm is involved in the field of AI, it is not at the center of the AI boom but rather adjacent to it. Arm specializes in energy-efficient central processing units (CPUs), which are necessary for Nvidia’s advanced semiconductors that power large language models like ChatGPT. However, Arm faces competition from other chip alternatives.

Arm’s opportunity lies in AI and machine learning moving towards edge devices, such as phones, home appliances, and machinery components. These devices will require the intellectual property that Arm has successfully developed for other architectures.

While SoftBank claims that 85% of its portfolio companies are AI-related, analysts question whether this is an accurate representation. Many of these companies may use AI, but they cannot be classified solely as AI companies.

Overall, the filing for Arm’s IPO is expected to shed light on SoftBank’s AI strategy and the company’s potential in the AI sector. Investors will be closely watching for clues to evaluate whether Arm is worth the estimated $64 billion valuation or potentially more.