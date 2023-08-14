Arista Networks: A Growing Player in Computer Networking

Arista Networks (ANET) is making waves as a leading computer networking firm, with its stock trading just below a conventional buy point. In 2023, ANET stock has already climbed an impressive 46%, largely driven by its strong second-quarter earnings report.

The stock has been trading tightly since the earnings report, but it doesn’t fit the criteria for a three-weeks-tight pattern due to larger weekly movements. Currently, ANET stock is priced at $176.45, with an entry point of $178.36 from a consolidation.

ANET stock is often considered a play on artificial intelligence (AI) investments by tech giants. As the demand for “generative” AI rises, internet data centers require more computing power and network bandwidth. Arista provides computer network switches that enhance communication among computer servers in these data centers. Its biggest customers include Facebook-parent Meta Platforms (META) and Microsoft (MSFT).

Looking ahead, the key question for investors is whether AI-driven gear orders will accelerate the company’s sales growth in 2025. Arista’s revenue saw a significant increase of over 48% in 2022, thanks to enhanced data center spending by companies like Facebook. Analysts predict a revenue growth of 31% in 2023, but the growth is expected to slow down to 11% in 2024.

During a conference call with Wall Street analysts in August, Arista stated that it does not anticipate significant AI revenue in 2024. However, the company provided a transparent roadmap for its role as a supplier in generative AI networking infrastructure. It plans for trials in 2023, leading to pilots in 2024, and large cluster deployments in 2025.

In addition to backbone switches, Arista also sells Ethernet devices for computer networks. The company recently joined forces with Cisco Systems (CSCO), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), and other companies to establish the Ultra Ethernet Consortium, which supports a new computer networking standard. Standards-based products are expected to be available by 2024.

With strong second-quarter earnings, beating estimates for both earnings per share and revenue, Arista is positioning itself as a growing player in the computer networking industry. The company has an impressive Relative Strength Rating of 93 out of 99, indicating its strength compared to other stocks. The Accumulation/Distribution Rating of B-minus also suggests that more funds are buying than selling ANET stock.

As Arista continues to innovate and expand its offerings, it will be worth monitoring its role in the AI networking infrastructure and its potential for future growth in the computer networking market.