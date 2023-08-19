How Educators and Students are Utilizing A.I. Chatbots in Education

Educators and students have been exploring the applications of artificial intelligence (A.I.) chatbots for teaching and coursework. In recent times, these chatbots have disrupted traditional education systems in the United States, prompting varied responses from educational institutions.

Last winter, several colleges and school districts hurried to restrict students’ access to A.I. chatbots due to concerns regarding potential widespread cheating facilitated by these tools. However, as the new academic year commences, some educational institutions are now embracing the use of chatbots, while others remain hesitant.

We are eager to learn from educators and students about their experiences incorporating A.I. chatbots into their teaching and learning processes. We are also interested in understanding the impact of these new tools on their academic lives. If you have utilized A.I. chatbots as educational resources, we kindly request you to share your insights by completing the form provided below.

Please refrain from submitting A.I.-generated responses. We appreciate your time and look forward to hearing about your experiences and perspectives on using chatbots in education.