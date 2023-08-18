Netflix Offering $900,000 Salaries for AI Jobs

Streaming platform Netflix is currently advertising for artificial intelligence job positions with salaries of up to $900,000, sparking discussions about the justification of these high wages. NYU Professor Vasant Dhar shares his insight on the matter.

Dhar suggests that if companies truly understand the impact of AI on their business, then these high salary offerings are indeed justified. However, the challenge lies in finding individuals with the necessary skills and abilities to translate AI into real business profits. Companies have been increasingly adopting AI models in an effort to improve efficiency and value, which has resulted in job layoffs and downsizing.

It’s important to note that pre-trained AI models, while making application development easier and faster, also come with limitations. Dhar warns against conflating the computer’s speaking abilities with actual knowledge. Nevertheless, companies across various industries are recognizing the potential of AI and are willing to invest substantial amounts in attracting top talent.

While big tech companies like Google, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Amazon have established themselves as leaders in the AI field and have no trouble attracting skilled professionals, other companies often struggle to do the same. Regular companies are willing to pay high salaries to secure the right individuals who possess the necessary expertise.

Dhar also acknowledges the potential risks associated with replacing jobs with AI. While AI technology has advanced significantly, there are still challenges such as hallucination effects and the computer’s tendency to make mistakes. It’s important to distinguish between a computer’s ability to speak well and its actual knowledge.

Overall, the demand for AI professionals with valuable skills and abilities is increasing, leading to higher salaries being offered by companies like Netflix. The success of AI initiatives will depend on finding individuals who can effectively harness its potential for business growth.