Study Reveals Thawing Permafrost and River Runoff Trigger Greater Carbon Release in the Arctic Ocean

A recent study published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters has shed light on the significant impact of thawing permafrost and carbon-rich runoff from Canada’s Mackenzie River on the Arctic Ocean’s carbon balance. While the Arctic Ocean is known to be an important carbon sink, absorbing up to 198 million tons of carbon annually, this study suggests that certain factors are causing the northernmost ocean to release more carbon than it absorbs.

The research team used computer modeling, specifically the ECCO-Darwin model, to analyze the impact of river discharge in the Beaufort Sea. By simulating freshwater discharge and its elements, the team discovered that the intense outgassing caused by river discharge in the Beaufort Sea has tipped the carbon balance, resulting in a net release of 0.13 million metric tons of carbon dioxide each year – equivalent to the emissions of 28,000 gas-powered automobiles.

The release of carbon into the atmosphere from the Arctic Ocean is primarily driven by seasonal variations and the increased discharge from the Mackenzie River during the warmer months. During this time, there is less sea ice to trap the gas, allowing for greater outgassing. However, it is important to note that while some changes in the warming Arctic have led to increased carbon release, others have promoted greater carbon absorption. Factors such as faster river flow, increased snow and ice melt, and the blooming of microscopic phytoplankton near the surface of the ocean contribute to carbon capture and absorption.

Although the study focuses on one specific region, its findings have broader implications for the environmental changes occurring in the Arctic. Understanding the contribution of rivers and coastal areas to the Arctic carbon cycle is crucial in assessing the overall impact of climate change in this vulnerable region.

Lead author Clément Bertin emphasizes the importance of this research, stating, “With our model, we are trying to explore the real contribution of the coastal peripheries and rivers to the Arctic carbon cycle.” By gaining insights into the carbon balance dynamics in the Arctic Ocean, scientists and policymakers can better comprehend and address the complex challenges posed by climate change in this delicate ecosystem.