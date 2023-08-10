Aptos (APT) Rises 11.6% on Partnership with Microsoft for Web3 Adoption



APT, the cryptocurrency behind the Aptos Network, experienced a significant surge of 17.6% in just 50 minutes following the announcement of its partnership with Microsoft. The collaboration aims to promote Web3 adoption within the banking and financial sector. Aptos plans to achieve this by leveraging Microsoft’s suite of artificial intelligence (AI) tools, including Azure OpenAI.

By tapping into Microsoft’s AI service, Aptos will explore various possibilities in asset tokenization, on-chain payments, and central bank digital currencies. The company’s statement on August 9th emphasized the importance of this partnership in unlocking the potential of Web3. Aptos Labs, the team behind Aptos, expressed excitement about the convergence of AI and blockchain technologies, considering them to be generational breakthroughs that will shape the future of the internet and society.

As part of the collaboration, Aptos Assistant, a chatbot powered by ChatGPT, will be introduced to guide users through the transition from Web2 to Web3. Microsoft will also enhance the security of the Aptos Network by allowing Aptos Labs to run validator nodes on Azure.

Following the news, APT experienced a price surge, reaching $7.92 before eventually settling at $7.51. However, despite this increase, APT remains down 62.9% from its all-time high of $19.92 recorded on January 26th. The Aptos Network was launched on October 17th after four years of development.

Aptos was founded by Mo Shaikh and Avery Ching, former employees of Meta (previously Facebook) and key contributors to the Diem project. The company successfully raised $150 million in funding in July 2022 and an additional $200 million in March 2022 from prominent investors such as Andreessen Horowitz, Coinbase Ventures, and FTX Ventures.

The partnership with Microsoft marks a significant milestone for Aptos, demonstrating the growing recognition of the importance of AI and blockchain in shaping the future of technology and finance.