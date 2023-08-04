AI Integration in Email Clients: Efficiency or Inefficiency?

The integration of AI functionality into various applications has become increasingly popular since the introduction of the ChatGPT API. Email clients in particular, such as Spark and Canary, have begun to showcase their built-in AI capabilities.

These features commonly include AI-generated email replies or even the generation of a complete email from a simple prompt. Some email clients even offer summarization of lengthy emails or threads. While the concept seems appealing, I believe that such integrations actually hinder communication efficiency rather than enhance it.

The issue of overwhelming email and communication overload is not solely a technological problem confined to screens. It is fundamentally a social problem. The influx of messages suggests that more people are attempting to contact you than you can mentally handle. Attempting to resolve this social problem with technology often leads to the creation of new social problems.

For instance, instead of personally composing an email inviting someone for a casual gathering, one might rely on ChatGPT to write it. The resulting email may be excessively long, filled with unnecessary details and possibly off-putting to the recipient. Most people would find such a lengthy email overwhelming, and they might resort to using AI summarization tools to grasp the main points.

AI in this scenario creates a problem (lengthy emails) and then provides a solution (summarization). It becomes a self-perpetuating cycle akin to the ouroboros, a snake eating its own tail. Rather than relying on complex technologies, it is more effective to examine the cultural assumptions surrounding communication. Can we challenge these assumptions to improve efficiency? Can we simply write a concise one-sentence email, disregarding societal norms?

Addressing cultural issues is undoubtedly trickier than technological ones. Although one could start sending concise emails immediately, it may be perceived as impolite or peculiar. However, individuals and organizations striving for greater efficiency should consider these factors. Unless, of course, one desires a bot assuming knowledge of the specific assortment of beers in their fridge.

Moreover, the potential of AI remains largely unknown. Even the author himself acknowledges that AI often serves as a source of amusement rather than a strictly practical tool. While there are undoubtedly current applications for AI, such as the enhancement of writing abilities using tools like ChatGPT, its true value and purpose are yet to be fully understood.

Unraveling this mystery requires more than technological exploration; it necessitates a careful consideration of the social implications. Written communication is a powerful tool that facilitates the transfer of ideas. The existence of various technologies enables this process, but the ultimate goal is for humans to share their thoughts. For AI to be valuable, it must serve a productive purpose as determined by human users. At present, it remains uncertain whether we have fully grasped the potential of this technology.