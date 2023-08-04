Tim Cook Prioritizes Apple’s Hardware and Expansion in India over Artificial Intelligence

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, chose to focus on hardware and business expansion rather than discussing artificial intelligence (AI) during the recent quarterly earnings call. Cook highlighted the launch of the Vision Pro headset, an all-new hardware offering, and the opening of retail stores in India. He downplayed AI, stating that Apple views it as a core technology integrated into its products, but without excessive emphasis on it.

During the call, Deutsche Bank analyst Sidney Ho inquired about Apple’s AI strategy, noting that Cook’s approach differed from that of other tech leaders. Cook responded that even though he doesn’t discuss it extensively, Apple’s engineers are actively leveraging AI. He mentioned features like personal voice in iOS 17 and the fall detection capability of the Apple Watch, which rely on AI technologies.

MarketWatch noted that there were only six references to AI throughout Apple’s earnings call, compared to 73 for Microsoft and 90 for Alphabet. Both companies have large language models similar to Apple’s ChatGPT. However, Cook remained focused on responsible use of AI to enhance people’s lives rather than engaging in hype-driven discussions.

In contrast, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been vocal about Tesla’s AI ambitions. He believes that when Tesla achieves a breakthrough in AI, it will lead to self-driving cars with “semi-sentient robots on wheels.” Musk predicts that this technological advancement will result in a significant increase in Tesla’s market value, exceeding that of Apple.

Cook’s approach to AI reflects Apple’s preferred method of announcing products when they become available, rather than overhyping them. He indicated that he has no intentions of shifting away from this low-key approach in the future. While Cook may not receive the same attention as Musk, his focus on hardware and business expansion has made Apple the world’s most valuable company since 2011.