Apple CEO Tim Cook Stays Low-Key on AI

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, is known for his quiet approach to running the world’s most valuable company. Unlike Elon Musk, he doesn’t make flashy promises about cyborgs or Mars settlements, and he’s not about to start now by hyping up Apple’s AI capabilities.

During Apple’s quarterly earnings call, Cook chose to focus on other topics such as the new Vision Pro headset and the company’s progress in India, rather than discussing AI. It wasn’t until the end of the call that the subject was brought up by a Deutsche Bank analyst.

Cook responded by emphasizing that just because he doesn’t talk about AI doesn’t mean Apple isn’t utilizing it. He highlighted some of the AI features in the upcoming iOS 17, such as personal voice and fall detection on the Apple Watch, as examples of how AI is integral to their products.

While Apple only mentioned AI six times during the call, Microsoft and Alphabet (Google’s parent company) had 73 and 90 mentions, respectively. Both Microsoft and Alphabet have invested heavily in large language models like ChatGPT and Google Bard.

In contrast to Cook’s low-key approach, Elon Musk of Tesla has been vocal about his company’s AI ambitions. He believes that Tesla’s AI technology will soon enable cars to drive themselves without human supervision, resulting in a significant increase in the company’s value.

Cook, on the other hand, sees AI as a tool to enrich people’s lives rather than a buzzword for investors. He stated that Apple prefers to announce its products when they are ready for the market, sticking to their usual approach.

Overall, while Cook acknowledges the importance of AI and its impact on Apple’s products, he doesn’t feel the need to make grand promises or engage in investor hype surrounding the technology.