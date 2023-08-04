Apple’s Approach to AI: Core Technology Without the Hype

During Apple Inc.’s recent earnings call, there was a noticeable absence of discussion on artificial intelligence (AI), which set it apart from other tech giants. The topic was only brought up by an analyst during the Q&A portion of the call. CEO Tim Cook emphasized that AI is a fundamental technology integral to Apple’s products, citing its role in features like live voicemails, voice replication, automatic crash detection, and fall detection.

Apple has been investing in a wide range of AI technologies, including generative AI, for several years. However, the company does not plan to boast about its AI efforts; Apple’s approach is to announce products when they are ready for consumers. This focus on delivering customer-centric solutions is deeply rooted in the brand’s DNA.

In comparison, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms had significantly more mentions of AI on their earnings calls. Amazon, which posted results on the same day as Apple, fell in between in terms of the number of mentions of AI on its call.

While Apple has consistently downplayed AI in its public discussions, Amazon executives have been increasingly vocal about their AI initiatives. The trend is evident in the number of AI mentions on Amazon’s earnings calls over time, with a notable increase in recent calls.

Overall, Apple’s reticence to hype up its AI efforts aligns with its brand identity. The company views AI as a core technology driving its products and continues to invest in research and development. However, Apple prefers to focus on delivering innovative solutions to its customers rather than engaging in the AI hype prevalent in the tech industry.