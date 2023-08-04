Apple Keeps AI Efforts Low-key on Earnings Call

Apple’s recent earnings call stood out from other Big Tech players as it did not address artificial intelligence (AI) until an analyst raised the topic in the question-and-answer portion. CEO Tim Cook emphasized that AI and machine learning are fundamental technologies integral to Apple’s products. He mentioned that AI is critical to the company and that Apple has been researching various AI technologies for years.

However, Apple does not plan to boast about its AI efforts. Cook stated that Apple’s approach is to announce products only when they are ready for consumers. This strategy aligns with Apple’s brand identity, which prioritizes the customer experience over hype.

During the earnings call, AI was mentioned only six times. In contrast, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms had 90, 73, and 62 AI mentions, respectively, on their earnings calls. Amazon, which also released its results on the same day, had 34 AI mentions.

While Apple consistently downplays its AI efforts, Amazon executives have been increasing their focus on AI in their earnings calls. In February 2022, Amazon had only one AI mention, but the number rose to 12 in April 2023, and further increased in the most recent call.

In conclusion, Apple’s lack of emphasis on AI during its earnings call is in line with its brand identity. The company recognizes the importance of AI in its products but prefers to announce developments when they are ready for consumers.