Apple’s Third Quarter Earnings Call Highlights

Apple held its third earnings call for 2023, covering the second quarter of the year. CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri shared updates on product sales, services revenue, future plans, and the impact on revenue.

Tim Cook emphasized the importance of AI and machine learning as core technologies utilized in Apple products. Cook mentioned that Apple has been researching AI, including generative AI, for years and will continue to incorporate these technologies into their products. Apple tends to announce new developments as they come to market.

Cook expressed excitement about Vision Pro, stating that everyone who had seen the demos has been impressed. The product is set to be shipped next year.

Apple set a new revenue record in Services, which was driven by more than a billion paid subscriptions. Services revenue reached $21.2 billion, a notable increase from $19.6 billion in the same quarter last year. Subscription growth has surpassed 150 million in the past year and more than doubled in the last three years. Revenue records were also achieved in cloud, video, AppleCare, and payments, with the App Store, advertising, and Apple Music hitting revenue records for the June quarter.

On the other hand, iPhone, iPad, and Mac sales experienced a decline during the quarter. iPhone revenue reached $39.7 billion, down from $40.7 billion in 2022, while iPad revenue was $5.8 billion, down from $7.2 billion in the year-ago quarter. The drop in iPad sales was attributed to a tough comparison with the previous year’s introduction of a new iPad Air. Mac revenue also decreased to $6.8 billion from $7.4 billion. Nearly half of the Mac buyers in the quarter were new customers.

Apple witnessed growth in the Wearables, Home and Accessories category, generating $8.3 billion in revenue, showing a two percent increase compared to the previous year. Two-thirds of customers purchasing Apple Watch were new to the product. This category, including wearables, has earned $40 billion in the past 12 months.

Apple’s research and development spending has slowed down compared to previous years due to more careful expense control in uncertain times. However, R&D costs are still growing faster than the rest of the company, indicating a focus on innovation and product development.

Looking ahead to the next quarter, Apple projects a similar performance to the June quarter as long as the macro outlook remains stable. Revenue impact is expected to be over two percent year-over-year. iPhone and Services revenue are anticipated to increase compared to June, while Mac and iPad revenue will decline due to challenging comparisons. There are rumors suggesting that Apple will not introduce significant updates to iPads or Macs until 2024.

Despite these updates, Apple expects a gross margin of 44 to 45 percent, attributing this projection to a strong product mix, cost savings, and revenue from Services. For a more detailed breakdown of Apple’s earnings per category, additional information can be found in the full live blog.