Apple Expanding Generative AI Expertise for iPhones and iPads

Apple is ramping up its investment in generative AI to optimize it for iPhones and iPads. The tech giant is hiring for various positions across offices in California, Seattle, Paris, and Beijing. These roles will focus on large language models (LLMs), which are software capable of generating text, images, or code based on simple prompts. The job advertisements reveal that Apple is working on long-term research projects that will shape the future of the company and its products.

Teams at Apple, such as the Machine Intelligence, Neural Design (MIND) group, are actively recruiting researchers and engineers. They are hiring individuals to work on fundamental research on LLMs in the Paris lab and to compress existing language models for efficient mobile device usage. Unlike competitors like Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Google, Apple is specifically targeting the integration of cutting-edge technologies like LLMs into mobile devices.

This poses a significant technical challenge that Apple’s competitors have yet to solve. However, it is crucial for Apple’s core businesses in device sales and associated services. During an investor call, Apple CEO Tim Cook emphasized the importance of AI and machine learning in virtually every product the company develops. In the third quarter alone, Apple’s research and development spending increased by $3.1 billion compared to the previous year, with a portion attributed to generative AI. Cook stated that Apple would be investing heavily in the coming months.

Running AI software on mobile devices offers several advantages, including faster performance and enhanced data privacy. Operating AI locally on devices ensures that apps can run quickly and process user data in a secure and private manner.

Apple’s focus is on integrating generative AI into existing products to provide immediate productivity and usefulness. Additionally, the company aims to enhance multimedia capabilities by generating image and video content for visual actions and interactions. Privacy is a critical aspect of Apple’s marketing strategy, distinguishing it from competitors such as Google and Facebook. The company is known for its on-device speech recognition with Siri, addressing concerns about unwanted audio recording.

Apple’s Paris lab is aggressively hiring AI talent, with plans for further growth. In 2020, the company acquired Seattle-based AI start-up Xnor for nearly $200 million, strengthening its presence in the field. Bloomberg’s report also mentioned Apple’s experimentation with ChatGPT-like tools.

Apple has chosen not to comment on its hiring plans.