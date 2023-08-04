Apple Announces Heavy Investment in Artificial Intelligence as Sales Decline

Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed the company’s plans to invest significantly in artificial intelligence (AI) following the announcement of its third consecutive quarter of declining revenues. Although Apple experienced a sales slump, it still made a profit of $19.9 billion, surpassing analysts’ expectations. While iPhone sales fell slightly short of estimates, strong sales in the services segment and growth in China helped offset the decline.

As a result of the declining revenues, Apple is intensifying its focus on AI technologies. Cook stated that the increased investment in research and development (R&D) is aimed at advancing generative AI, a field that has also attracted significant spending from industry giants like Alphabet and Microsoft. Apple has been conducting research in various AI technologies for several years and plans to continue investing and innovating responsibly to enhance people’s lives through its products.

Notably, Apple’s R&D spending for the fiscal year has reached $22.61 billion, which is $3.12 billion higher compared to the previous year. By emphasizing AI development, Apple aims to stay at the forefront of technological advancements and maintain its position in the global market.

In related news, Amazon reported better-than-expected results, with revenue growth increasing by 11% in the second quarter. Sales reached $134.4 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $131.5 billion. The company also reported a quarterly profit of $6.7 billion, nearly double what analysts projected. Amazon anticipates further revenue growth during the summer, especially after the success of Prime Day, its largest sales day ever.

The announcement of Apple’s increased investment in AI and Amazon’s strong financial performance demonstrates the ongoing competition among technology companies to drive innovation and deliver outstanding customer experiences.