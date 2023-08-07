Apple Expanding AI Team to Optimize Language Models for iPhones and iPads

Tech giant Apple is ramping up its efforts in artificial intelligence (AI) by hiring engineers and researchers to work on compressing large language models (LLMs) for its iPhones and iPads. The company aims to develop AI software that can run efficiently on mobile devices instead of relying on the cloud, offering improved privacy protection and faster app performance.

Apple’s hiring spree is focused on its Machine Intelligence and Neural Design (MIND) group, with positions available in California, Seattle, Paris, and Beijing. The company is striving to gain an edge in the competitive AI landscape, aiming to be among the first to bring AI capabilities to mobile devices.

According to job advertisements, Apple is looking to bring “state-of-the-art foundation models” to its devices, enabling advanced machine learning (ML)-based experiences while preserving user privacy. The company is also seeking engineers to develop features that compress and accelerate LLMs on their on-device inference engine. Additionally, Apple is reportedly recruiting talent from competitors like Meta Platforms.

Apple has been increasing its investments in AI research and development. CEO Tim Cook has emphasized the importance of AI and machine learning in their product development strategy. In the nine months leading up to July 1, 2023, Apple spent $22.61 billion on research and development, a 16% increase compared to the previous year.

Analysts have shown confidence in Apple’s AI initiatives, with 16 out of 23 top analysts giving a Buy rating to Apple stock. The average price forecast suggests a 14.4% upside potential from current levels. Apple’s stock has already gained 45.9% this year, in part due to the excitement surrounding its AI advancements.