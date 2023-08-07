CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

Apple Expanding AI Team to Optimize Language Models for iPhones and iPads

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 7, 2023
Apple Expanding AI Team to Optimize Language Models for iPhones and iPads

Tech giant Apple is ramping up its efforts in artificial intelligence (AI) by hiring engineers and researchers to work on compressing large language models (LLMs) for its iPhones and iPads. The company aims to develop AI software that can run efficiently on mobile devices instead of relying on the cloud, offering improved privacy protection and faster app performance.

Apple’s hiring spree is focused on its Machine Intelligence and Neural Design (MIND) group, with positions available in California, Seattle, Paris, and Beijing. The company is striving to gain an edge in the competitive AI landscape, aiming to be among the first to bring AI capabilities to mobile devices.

According to job advertisements, Apple is looking to bring “state-of-the-art foundation models” to its devices, enabling advanced machine learning (ML)-based experiences while preserving user privacy. The company is also seeking engineers to develop features that compress and accelerate LLMs on their on-device inference engine. Additionally, Apple is reportedly recruiting talent from competitors like Meta Platforms.

Apple has been increasing its investments in AI research and development. CEO Tim Cook has emphasized the importance of AI and machine learning in their product development strategy. In the nine months leading up to July 1, 2023, Apple spent $22.61 billion on research and development, a 16% increase compared to the previous year.

Analysts have shown confidence in Apple’s AI initiatives, with 16 out of 23 top analysts giving a Buy rating to Apple stock. The average price forecast suggests a 14.4% upside potential from current levels. Apple’s stock has already gained 45.9% this year, in part due to the excitement surrounding its AI advancements.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

AI

The Brain of a Honeybee: Discovering the Secrets to Artificial Intelligence

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
AI

The AI-Generated Phanatic: A Failed Attempt at Recreation

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
AI

Artificial Intelligence in Lending: Maximizing Returns and Minimizing Bias

Aug 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

Is the Classique Broadway Worth Buying in GTA Online?

Aug 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Semiconductor Firm Pragmatic Seeks £100m for US Expansion

Aug 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Switching Characters During Dialogue: A Request for Baldur’s Gate 3

Aug 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Promising Discovery: Metal Can Self-Repair Cracks through Cold Welding, Paving the Way for Self-Healing Machines and Structures

Aug 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments