Tech Giant Apple Hiring Engineers and Researchers to Develop AI Software for Mobile Devices

Tech giant Apple is ramping up its efforts in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) by hiring engineers and researchers for its Machine Intelligence and Neural Design (MIND) group. The company aims to compress large language models (LLMs) so that they can run efficiently on iPhones and iPads, without relying on cloud services. This move will enhance privacy protection and improve app performance by eliminating the need to route data through external servers.

Apple’s job ads reveal its ambitions to bring state-of-the-art AI models directly to mobile devices, enabling advanced machine learning experiences while prioritizing privacy. The company is also seeking engineers to develop features that compress and accelerate LLMs in on-device inference engines. In addition to hiring new talent, Apple is reportedly poaching engineers from its competitors, such as Meta Platforms.

The company has been significantly increasing its investment in AI research and development. CEO Tim Cook stated that AI and machine learning are core technologies that underpin Apple’s product development. In fact, Apple spent $22.61 billion on research and development in the nine months leading up to July 1, 2023, a 16% increase compared to the previous year.

Financial analysts have a positive outlook on Apple’s future. Among the top analysts who recently rated Apple stock, 16 have given it a Buy rating, while seven have assigned a Hold rating. The average price forecast for Apple stock is $208.21, indicating a 14.4% potential upside from the current levels. Apple’s stock has already gained 45.9% this year, largely due to its advancements in the AI field.

Overall, Apple’s push to develop AI software for mobile devices reflects its commitment to staying ahead in the rapidly evolving AI landscape. By bringing advanced AI capabilities to its own devices, the company aims to enhance user experiences, safeguard privacy, and maintain its competitive edge in the industry.