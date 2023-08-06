Apple Expanding AI Capabilities on Mobile Devices

Apple is said to be strengthening the generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities of its mobile devices. The company has initiated a hiring spree for numerous positions focused on working with large language models (LLMs). These job postings indicate that Apple is working on ambitious long-term research projects that will impact the future of the company and its products.

Apple CEO Tim Cook emphasized the significance of AI and machine learning, stating that they are fundamental technologies integrated into almost every product they develop. The company’s increased investment in research and development, with $3.1 billion more spent in the third quarter of this year compared to last year, is attributed in part to its generative AI efforts.

The advancement of LLM technology allows AI to expand its capabilities beyond text and encompass images, speech, video, and music. As companies develop LLMs, they face the challenges of collecting and categorizing large volumes of data, as well as understanding the intricacies of how these models operate. Technology giants like Alphabet and Microsoft, along with investors such as Fusion Fund and Scale VC, are investing in LLMs and forming partnerships to tackle these challenges.

As AI continues to evolve, regulations become crucial. Governments worldwide are striving to gain better control over AI. However, regulating AI is complex, with distinctive characteristics requiring unique approaches to oversight. Professor Cary Coglianese from the University of Pennsylvania Law School explained that regulating AI will be a multidimensional activity that varies depending on the specific algorithm and its usage. He added that a single piece of legislation will not be sufficient to address all AI-related issues. Regulators must be agile, flexible, and vigilant, adapting to the ever-changing nature of AI.