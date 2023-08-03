Adobe Faces Internal Concerns over AI Technology

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the field of art and design has raised ethical questions regarding copyright and its impact on creators. Adobe, a prominent player in this industry, has been striving to project a sense of responsibility with its own AI offering called Firefly. However, recent reports suggest that even Adobe employees have reservations about the potential existential threat posed by the company’s AI technology to its customer base.

According to Business Insider, internal discussions within Adobe have conveyed employees’ concerns about the rise of AI software, describing it as “depressing” and a possible “existential crisis.” The effectiveness of Adobe Firefly within the Photoshop software has led to downsizing in design teams, which raises fears among employees that the company may diminish its own source of income by jeopardizing the jobs of its users. After all, a decrease in the number of designers could lead to a decrease in customers.

External stakeholders, such as analysts and investors, have also shown apprehension. One analyst highlights that the primary question asked by investors is whether AI advancements will lead to a decline in software sales.

While Adobe entered the AI sector relatively late, the company has made significant progress in 2023 with innovations such as Generative Fill and Project Gingerbread. Despite these advancements, Adobe has consistently emphasized the ethical nature of its AI offering. It has trained the Firefly model on licensed Adobe Stock imagery and has demonstrated commitment to its Content Authenticity Initiative.

However, the emergence of internal discontent within Adobe raises concerns that contradict the company’s strong public relations messaging about ethical AI practices. It is plausible that similar concerns exist within other creative software companies, as competitors like Canva and Figma also embrace AI technology in 2023.