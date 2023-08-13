The Question of Ownership in AI-Generated Writing

As the use of generative AI in creative work continues to grow, the issue of ownership becomes a significant topic of discussion. Two important questions emerge in this conversation: Who owns the copyright to an AI-generated piece? And does it infringe on the copyrights of other authors?

Under normal circumstances, copyright belongs to the creator of an original work. However, when it comes to AI-generated writing, the foundation is built upon the works of countless human authors used as “training data.” This raises concerns about originality. AI writing can be seen as a form of plagiarism that cannot be classified as genuine “literary material”. Each writer has their own unique style, tone, and voice, which an AI cannot reproduce simply by combining or imitating the voices of others.

The rise of AI has introduced a subjective and sensitive dimension to the concept of copyright and infringement, prompting the need for an ecosystem that clearly defines the ownership of materials used by AI while preserving ethical standards.

The prospect of AI taking over our thinking processes challenges our very existence as thinking beings. Creativity is a symbolic representation of the human mind, shielding us from the stagnation of imagination. If we allow machine automation to suffocate our artistic freedom, we risk entering a world where human participation in essential activities becomes obsolete.

The presence of AI in the field of writing has instilled fear in authors worldwide. However, fear alone does not provide a solution. We must use our intellect to determine the future we want for ourselves and what we are willing to sacrifice. While we engage in this negotiation for our destiny, it may be comforting to immerse ourselves in works that are still written and translated by humans.

