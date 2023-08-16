Apica Acquires Logiq.ai to Expand Post-Production Monitoring

Swedish company Apica, founded 17 years ago, specializes in helping companies test applications using synthetic data. Recently, the company acquired Logiq.ai to extend its services beyond testing and into post-production monitoring. This approach will enable companies to enhance their synthetic data sets based on the behavior of applications in production.

Apica did not disclose the terms of the acquisition but concurrently announced a new $10 million investment. Jason Haworth, Chief Product Officer at Apica, explained that synthetic data mimics real-world use cases and can be used to test various situations involving smart devices, set-top boxes, APIs, and back-end protocols like database protocols.

Logiq.ai’s technology plays a crucial role in this equation. It can gather various data components from different sources and organize them in a data store, enriching the data automatically. This eliminates the need for manual processes, which are often required when dealing with multiple tools and data sources.

Apica believes that synthetics can provide a better understanding of systems, and combining this capability with Logiq.ai allows for continuous improvement of the synthetic data set’s quality over time. The acquisition has resulted in Apica’s workforce growing to a total of 75 employees, with Logiq.ai’s 20 employees joining the company.

Apica currently boasts an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $10 million, serving 100 customers including major organizations such as Morgan Stanley, MetLife, Delta Dental, John Deere, and ABB. The company intends to integrate the new Logiq functionality into its platform by the third quarter of this year.

The $10 million investment was secured from Apica’s existing investors, including Industrifonden, SEB Foundation, and Oxx. The company has raised approximately $46 million in total funding, utilizing small focused investments strategically to support its growth and expansion efforts, including the acquisition of Logiq.ai.