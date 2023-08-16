CityLife

The Associated Press Sets Guidelines for AI Use, But Continues to Train Generative AI with Older Content

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 16, 2023
The Associated Press (AP) has announced that it will not allow journalists to use AI programs to write articles themselves. However, the AP is still participating in an agreement with OpenAI to train generative AI on their older content.

In a blog post, AP’s VP of standards, Amanda Barrett, expressed that while they see AI as a tool to improve their work, they will not replace journalists with generative AI. AP staff can experiment with chatbots like ChatGPT, but they cannot use them to generate publishable content. Additionally, any output from the AI should be treated as unverified, and journalists are required to find actual sources and corroborate the information.

AP journalists are also instructed to vet their sources and ensure they are free from AI’s influence. This means conducting reverse image searches and cross-referencing with trustworthy sources. These guidelines align with an open letter signed by various media organizations, including AP, urging lawmakers to make AI makers seek consent before training on their content.

Although AP already uses AI to generate articles for niche data-driven news, they will not use AI to modify photos, videos, or audio unless the story centers around AI-created content. The AP has entered into a two-year agreement with OpenAI to train their language models using AP’s existing content. OpenAI has also made philanthropic donations to journalism nonprofits.

This approach contrasts with other newsrooms. The New York Times, for example, recently updated its Terms of Service to prohibit the use of its articles for AI training. Google has sought to encourage newsrooms to use AI tools, while companies like CNET and G/O Media have experimented with fully AI-generated articles, which have been criticized for their inaccuracies.

As a major news wire service, the AP’s content is republished by over 1,000 smaller news outlets in the U.S. and has bureaus in various countries. Many news organizations also rely on the AP Stylebook for their writing style guide. It remains to be seen if other outlets will follow AP’s lead and resist the temptation of quick and inaccurate AI-written articles.

