CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

Associated Press Sets Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence Use in Journalism

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 17, 2023
Associated Press Sets Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence Use in Journalism

The Associated Press (AP) has released guidelines on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in journalism. The news organization made it clear that AI cannot be used to directly create publishable content and images for their news service. However, they encourage their staff members to become familiar with the technology.

AP is not the only news organization setting rules for the integration of AI into their work. In addition to the guidelines, AP will include a chapter in its influential Stylebook that advises journalists on how to cover AI stories. The chapter will also feature a glossary of AI terminology.

While generative AI has the ability to generate text, images, audio, and video on command, it is not yet fully capable of distinguishing between fact and fiction. As a result, AP emphasized the importance of carefully vetting content produced by AI, just like any other news source. Material generated by AI, such as photos, videos, or audio, should only be used if the altered material itself is the focus of the story.

Apart from AP, other news organizations have found practical uses for generative AI without publishing AI-generated content. For example, it can be used by editors to compile story digests or to assist in tasks such as creating headlines, generating ideas, or suggesting edits to improve readability.

AP has been experimenting with simpler forms of AI for ten years, primarily for creating short news stories. However, they approach the integration of AI into journalism cautiously to ensure the protection of their credibility and journalism standards.

As AI continues to shape various aspects of society, AP wants its journalists to become well-versed in this technology to report on it accurately. The upcoming chapter in AP’s Stylebook aims to provide guidance on writing about AI. It emphasizes that AI is not limited to business and technology, but also impacts politics, entertainment, education, human rights, and more.

While the guidelines and glossary in the Stylebook offer initial guidance, a committee regularly meets to explore updates and evolving considerations in AI journalism. AP recognizes that the landscape of AI is constantly changing, necessitating regular updates to their guidance.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

AI

Increasing Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Online Manipulation Campaigns, Says Cybersecurity Firm Mandiant

Aug 17, 2023 Robert Andrew
AI

Sakana AI Co-Founder, Llion Jones, Leaves Google to Pursue Generative AI Research

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia
AI

Online Influence Operators Utilize AI to Deceive Targets

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

AI

Increasing Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Online Manipulation Campaigns, Says Cybersecurity Firm Mandiant

Aug 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

The Impact of Power Semiconductors on Telecommunication Efficiency

Aug 17, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Windows 11 Test Versions Allow Uninstallation of More Built-In Apps

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Microsoft Will Close Xbox 360 Store and Marketplace in 2024

Aug 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments