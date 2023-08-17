Associated Press Sets Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence Use in Journalism

The Associated Press (AP) has released guidelines on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in journalism. The news organization made it clear that AI cannot be used to directly create publishable content and images for their news service. However, they encourage their staff members to become familiar with the technology.

AP is not the only news organization setting rules for the integration of AI into their work. In addition to the guidelines, AP will include a chapter in its influential Stylebook that advises journalists on how to cover AI stories. The chapter will also feature a glossary of AI terminology.

While generative AI has the ability to generate text, images, audio, and video on command, it is not yet fully capable of distinguishing between fact and fiction. As a result, AP emphasized the importance of carefully vetting content produced by AI, just like any other news source. Material generated by AI, such as photos, videos, or audio, should only be used if the altered material itself is the focus of the story.

Apart from AP, other news organizations have found practical uses for generative AI without publishing AI-generated content. For example, it can be used by editors to compile story digests or to assist in tasks such as creating headlines, generating ideas, or suggesting edits to improve readability.

AP has been experimenting with simpler forms of AI for ten years, primarily for creating short news stories. However, they approach the integration of AI into journalism cautiously to ensure the protection of their credibility and journalism standards.

As AI continues to shape various aspects of society, AP wants its journalists to become well-versed in this technology to report on it accurately. The upcoming chapter in AP’s Stylebook aims to provide guidance on writing about AI. It emphasizes that AI is not limited to business and technology, but also impacts politics, entertainment, education, human rights, and more.

While the guidelines and glossary in the Stylebook offer initial guidance, a committee regularly meets to explore updates and evolving considerations in AI journalism. AP recognizes that the landscape of AI is constantly changing, necessitating regular updates to their guidance.