Teaching Students to Outperform Chatbots: Incorporating AI into the Classroom

In a rapidly advancing technological landscape, there has been concern about the impact of chatbots and other generative AI on the learning process. However, media history professor Elizabeth Blakey argues that instead of fearing the outsourcing of learning, educators should focus on integrating chatbots into their teaching methods to demonstrate student capabilities and foster critical thinking.

Blakey believes that chatbots can be valuable tools for performing routine tasks, such as generating quick responses to customer complaints. However, she acknowledges that these AI bots have limitations when it comes to more complex tasks, such as historical essays. This presents an opportunity for educators to engage students in exercises that show them how to utilize this technology effectively in their work.

One approach suggested by Blakey is to have chatbots generate outlines, drafts, and lists of ideas for writing assignments, after which students can work in small groups to rewrite the text for greater originality. This not only allows students to improve their writing skills but also encourages collaboration and creative problem-solving.

Additionally, chatbots offer an opportunity to teach critical thinking and media literacy skills. Blakey highlights that chatbots like ChatGPT can generate false information, underscoring the importance of fact-checking and using reliable sources. Moreover, she emphasizes the need to be aware of the potential biases present in AI models, such as systemic racism and sexism perpetuated by source texts. By prompting chatbots to include diverse perspectives and backgrounds, students can actively address these biases.

In her upcoming classes, Blakey plans to introduce “AI Moments,” where students can compare the performance of chatbots to that of the professor. After delivering a lecture, Blakey will prompt ChatGPT to give a lecture on the same subject. Through this exercise, students will have the opportunity to identify and rewrite poorly written phrases, eliminate bias, and fact-check for inaccuracies.

Through incorporating chatbots into the learning process, Blakey aims to teach her students how to effectively use AI tools while recognizing the unique skills and abilities that humans possess. Although chatbots can draw from vast amounts of information on the internet, they are unable to share ideas accurately or engage in a creative manner. Ultimately, Blakey wants her students to understand that, in the contest of students versus robots, human capabilities will always prevail.

