Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, to Discuss Constitutional AI and the Future of AI at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

AI, a technology often surrounded by hype and fear, has the potential to both benefit and harm humanity. It is crucial to approach the topic with a nuanced perspective. While there are significant risks associated with AI, the way these systems are built today will have far-reaching consequences for billions of people.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, to be held on September 19-21 in San Francisco, is bringing together experts in the field to shed light on the future of AI. One of the industry’s prominent players, Dario Amodei, co-founder and CEO of Anthropic, will be participating in a fireside chat.

Amodei’s background provides him with a unique perspective. Having co-founded Anthropic, a well-funded AI company with a focus on safety, he aims to prevent AI systems from going off the rails. Anthropic has developed constitutional AI, a training technique employed in their chatbot, Claude 2. This technique aims to imbue AI systems with a set of defined principles to ensure they do not deviate from expected behavior.

Amodei’s departure from OpenAI was driven by concerns over the company’s increasing commercial focus. During the fireside chat, he will discuss his plans for commercializing Anthropic’s text-generating AI models. Additionally, he will touch on topics such as calls for regulation and Anthropic’s involvement in the Frontier Model Forum, a collaboration with OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google to establish technical evaluations, benchmarks, and best practices.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain insights into the future of AI from one of the leading AI startups. Dario Amodei’s expertise and Anthropic’s research on building safe and reliable AI systems make this fireside chat a must-attend event at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023.

Dario Amodei holds a doctorate degree in biophysics from Princeton University and has a strong background in AI research. Prior to co-founding Anthropic, he served as the vice president of research at OpenAI and played an instrumental role in the development of large AI language models.

