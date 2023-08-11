Anthropic Releases Improved Version of AI Model Claude Instant

Since the release of ChatGPT by OpenAI, several companies have been working on creating their own AI models. Anthropic is one such company that has managed to stand out in this field. In March, the AI startup introduced its own AI model called Claude, which has proven to be a strong competitor to OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 and GPT-4. Anthropic also released a lighter, faster, and more affordable version of Claude, known as Claude Instant. Now, Anthropic has launched an upgraded version of Claude Instant named Claude Instant 1.2.

Claude Instant 1.2 leverages the advanced capabilities of Claude 2.0, the latest version of Claude released in July. This upgrade has led to significant improvements in math, coding, reasoning, and safety in the model. The release claims that Claude Instant 1.2 generates longer and better-structured responses compared to its predecessor.

To evaluate the performance of Claude Instant 1.2, Anthropic conducted benchmark exams, including the Codex evaluation and Grade-school math problems benchmark (GSM8k), which assess math and coding abilities. The results showed that 1.2 outperformed 1.1 in both evaluations, achieving scores of 58.7% and 86.7%, respectively, compared to 52.8% and 80.9% for the original version.

The newer model performed slightly better or on par with the previous version in other benchmark exams, with minimal differences. Additionally, Claude 1.2 demonstrated improved answer quality, with decreased instances of hallucinations and increased resistance to jailbreaking attempts. A red-teaming evaluation confirmed that Claude 1.2 is the safest model to use.

Businesses can access the improved model by filling out an interest form, while developers have the option to use the API, which is more cost-effective than Claude 2.