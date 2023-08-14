Google-backed AI Developer Anthropic Receives $100 Million Investment from SK Telecom

Anthropic, an artificial intelligence (AI) developer, has secured a $100 million investment from South Korean telecommunications giant SK Telecom. The investment aims to strengthen the industry and will be used in collaboration with SK Telecom to develop a multilingual large language model (LLM) for the Telco AI Platform.

The forthcoming LLM will support multiple languages, including Korean, English, German, Japanese, Arabic, and Spanish. Its objective is to enable the creation of customized AI services for global telecom service providers. Dario Amodei, the CEO of Anthropic, praised SK Telecom’s ambition to revolutionize the telecommunications industry through AI technology. Amodei also highlighted the potential of industry-specific LLMs in facilitating safer and more reliable AI deployments.

Furthermore, the two companies will work together to improve Anthropic’s latest model, Claude 2, which was released on July 11. The partnership comes at a time when South Korea is recognized as a market with significant growth potential, particularly in chip development.

Anthropic was founded by former members of OpenAI, a leading AI development company backed by Microsoft. The company recently closed its Series C funding round, raising $450 million from investors such as Google, Salesforce Ventures, Sound Ventures, and Zoom Ventures. Anthropic’s first major investment came from Google Cloud in February 2023. Additionally, it received investment from the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

Anthropic’s involvement in initiatives like the Biden administration’s AI cybersecurity challenge, aiming to protect US cybersecurity infrastructure, and its membership in the Frontier Model Forum, alongside Google, OpenAI, and Microsoft, demonstrates its commitment to AI regulation and cybersecurity.

Overall, the $100 million investment from SK Telecom will boost Anthropic’s efforts in advancing AI technology and developing innovative solutions for the telecommunications industry.