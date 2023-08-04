University of Hong Kong Encourages Teachers and Students to Embrace Generative AI

The University of Hong Kong (HKU) is taking a bold stance by urging its teachers and students to embrace generative artificial intelligence (AI). To support this initiative, HKU is providing free access to various generative AI tools, including Microsoft Azure OpenAI, ChatGPT, and DALL-E.

HKU advocates for five key areas of literacy, including oral, written, visual, digital communication, and generative AI. In addition to free access to AI tools, the university is offering training and online courses to guide the effective and responsible use of these tools.

Teachers are encouraged to leverage generative AI to optimize student learning by fostering analytical thinking and creating engaging activities and customized content. Generative AI can also be used in assessing students’ work to facilitate evaluation authentically and fairly, while upholding academic integrity.

To mitigate risks, the university emphasizes the importance of clear expectations and guidance on the use of generative AI tools in coursework and assignments. Students will be incentivized to adopt these tools through alternative assessment methods such as device-free examinations and peer assessments.

HKU plans to conduct periodic evaluations involving teachers, students, and IT administrators to ensure the effective integration of generative AI and address any challenges that arise. The university is investing HK$15.7 million ($2.01 million) into its generative AI initiatives and is seeking collaborations with other universities to further explore the potential of this technology.

While some concerns exist about bias and disinformation from generative AI, a global study shows that most executives have high levels of trust in its potential. Consumers also express enthusiasm for the use of generative AI in their daily lives, particularly in areas such as financial planning, medical diagnoses, and drug discovery.

Overall, HKU aims to make its teachers and students AI-literate and leaders in harnessing the vast potential of generative AI for the benefit of mankind.