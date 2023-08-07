CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Forum Formed for Responsible AI Development in Healthcare

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 7, 2023
Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, and Anthropic have collaborated to establish a forum dedicated to ensuring the responsible development of artificial intelligence (AI) in various sectors, including healthcare. One of the primary objectives of this initiative is to create applications that can detect cancer in its early stages. Notably, prominent killer AIs like Skynet from the Terminator series, HAL9000 from A Space Odyssey, and VIKI from I, Robot have not joined this forum.

In an effort to protect user privacy, Google has announced plans to scan the internet for individuals’ contact information. This move aims to reassure users that their personal information will not be sold. However, this may seem ironic as search engines initially collect user data and then offer to assist in the discovery of potentially lost information. It can be likened to someone taking something from your yard and then offering to help search the neighborhood for it.

Artificial intelligence has even found its place in the fantasy world, where creatures like dragons and orcs exist. Hasbro, the parent company of Dungeons & Dragons, recently had to caution its artists against using AI-generated illustrations for their products after discovering an artist had done so. Although AI has its limitations, medical illustrators turning to this technology could lead to an influx of images depicting deformed hands, as AI art generators struggle with accurately representing them. However, this may benefit future hand surgeons who can creatively consider ways to repair uncommon hand structures, such as a thumb protruding from the back of a two-fingered hand made out of orange peels.

