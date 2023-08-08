A forum consisting of Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, and Anthropic has been established to promote responsible AI development. One of the main objectives of this collaboration is to create applications that support early detection of cancer. Notably, Skynet from the Terminator series, HAL9000 from A Space Odyssey, and VIKI from I, Robot have not joined the forum.

Google to Scan Web for Contact Information

Google will now access the internet to search for individuals’ contact information and provide them with the results. It is important to note that Google assures the public that this data will not be sold. However, it is ironic that search engines initially collect this information and then offer to help users find what they may not be aware has been taken.

Potential Impact of AI on Medical Illustrations

Even in the fantasy realm where dragons and orcs exist, AI continues to play a role. Hasbro, the parent company of Dungeons & Dragons, has cautioned its artists against using AI to create illustrations for their products after one artist was caught doing so. If AI-generated medical illustrations become widespread, there may be an influx of images depicting distorted hands, as AI art generators struggle with such imagery. On a more positive note, hand surgeons might find joy in contemplating how to repair a thumb protruding from the back of a two-fingered hand made out of orange peels.