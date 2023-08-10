AI Detectors in the Classroom: Addressing Bias and Supporting English Learners

As artificial intelligence (AI) tools become more prevalent in the classroom, researchers are warning educators about biases in AI detectors that can negatively impact non-native English speakers. Stanford University researchers conducted a study to evaluate the accuracy of AI detectors, specifically generative pre-trained transformers (GPT), in determining whether text written by non-native English speakers was AI-generated or human-authored.

The researchers tested Chinese students’ essays for the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) and essays written by native English-speaking U.S. 8th graders. The results showed that the detectors incorrectly labeled over half of the TOEFL essays as AI-generated while accurately classifying the 8th grade essays. This bias is due to the detectors’ analysis of the perplexity of text, where lower perplexity texts with common words are more likely to be flagged as AI-generated.

To address this bias in AI detectors, teachers must proceed with caution when relying on them to detect AI assistance in student work. Additionally, educators should explore alternative ways to utilize AI tools in the classroom instead of solely relying on detectors for cheating detection. This includes teaching students how to effectively use AI tools for learning purposes and preventing them from relying on them as a crutch.

Developers and advocates suggest using students’ version histories of text for a more reliable means of detecting AI use in student work and avoiding biases in AI tools. By reviewing the edits and revisions made by students in platforms like Google Docs or Microsoft Word, teachers can better understand their writing process and provide personalized assistance. Looking ahead, advancements in technology may lead to the development of AI assistants that can help students in real-time as they write and check their work.

Furthermore, it is important to recognize the broader biases that English learners face in K-12 schools. Education professionals must be aware of these biases and ensure that English learners have access to the necessary resources and support, such as translation services. While federal guidelines exist to protect the rights of English learners, awareness and understanding of these guidelines at the local level may vary. Efforts are being made to remind educators of the legal rights of immigrant students in K-12 schools.

As new technologies continue to advance, it is crucial for developers to address biases in AI tools and create opportunities for English learners to engage positively with AI technology. By doing so, educators can harness the potential of AI tools while providing equitable support for all students, regardless of their language background.