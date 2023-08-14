Equity: The Business of Startups – Tech News and Earnings Updates

In the latest episode of Equity, we discuss the latest tech news and earnings updates. Asian shares were dragged down by concerns about the Chinese economy, while the equity picture in Europe and the United States was more mixed. One notable topic of discussion was the recent slowdown in cryptocurrency and the decline in price volatility.

Looking ahead, we have several earnings reports to watch out for this week including Monday.com, Getty, Cisco, Bill.com, and Palo Alto Networks. The show also highlighted the increasing amount of funding flowing into AI startups, with mentions of Anthropic raising another $100 million and other AI rounds in the pipeline.

In other news, Indian electronics manufacturing is making significant progress, Mastercard is acquiring African fintech companies, and the better.com SPAC has been approved. It promises to be another busy week in the world of startups and technology.

To find episode transcripts and more, visit Equity’s Simplecast website. Episodes of Equity are released every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7 a.m. PT. Subscribe to the podcast on platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, and more. Additionally, TechCrunch offers a variety of shows including one focused on cryptocurrency and another that interviews founders.