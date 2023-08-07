Ann Arbor Police Department to Implement AI for Body Camera Analysis

Ann Arbor Police Department in Michigan will be the first in the state to utilize artificial intelligence (AI) for the analysis of body camera footage. The department has partnered with Truleo, a company that uses AI technology to examine law enforcement body camera footage. The AI software is designed to automatically identify instances of force, pursuits, frisks, and other incidents captured on camera. Additionally, it listens to and analyzes the language used by officers during these incidents.

Truleo’s AI system also converts the footage into searchable insights by filtering out any data that could potentially identify a resident, as well as removing civilian speech. The aim of implementing this technology is to enhance the effectiveness of the Ann Arbor Police Department and improve the overall relationship between law enforcement and the public.

Anthony Tassone, CEO and co-founder of Truleo, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating that the company is proud to work with the Ann Arbor Police Department and looks forward to the positive impact that the technology will have on both the command staff and officers.

The decision to implement body cameras within the Ann Arbor Police Department was made in 2014 following a fatal shooting incident involving a police officer and a resident. However, it is uncertain when the department will officially begin using the Truleo AI technology. No further details have been provided by the Ann Arbor Police Department regarding the timeline for implementation.

As of now, Ann Arbor is the only police department in Michigan that has embraced this type of AI-powered body camera analysis. The hope is that other Michigan departments will recognize the benefits of this technology and adopt it as well.