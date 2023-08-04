Amazon’s Future Focuses on Artificial Intelligence, Says CEO Andy Jassy

Amazon, founded by Jeff Bezos as a retail company, is now placing its future bets on artificial intelligence (A.I.), according to CEO Andy Jassy. During the company’s quarterly earnings call, Jassy stated that every single business within Amazon has multiple generative A.I. initiatives underway. This includes not only the retail stores, but also the online advertising, streaming entertainment, cloud, and consumer electronics businesses. Jassy particularly highlighted the potential advancements with Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa.

The prominence of A.I. in the tech industry is evident this earnings season, with executives from Alphabet, Meta, and Microsoft frequently mentioning it. OpenAI’s release of ChatGPT in November 2022 spurred a race among companies to develop competitive chatbots and showcase their leadership in the A.I. space.

Amazon’s diverse range of businesses offers numerous opportunities for integrating A.I. technology. From its Whole Foods supermarket chain to digital advertising, A.I. could enable cost savings and deliver enhanced customer experiences.

Following the release of its quarterly financial results, which surpassed analyst expectations, Amazon’s stock surged by approximately 9% in after-hours trading. The company reported a year-over-year increase of 11% in net sales, driven by substantial revenue growth in advertising, subscription services, and its AWS cloud business.

In April, Amazon’s cloud business launched A.I. services called Bedrock and Titan. The company aims to establish itself as a provider of large language models for businesses that prefer not to develop their own. With Bedrock, third parties can utilize Amazon’s model, Titan, and customize it according to their requirements. Additionally, Amazon supplies the necessary chips for training and running the A.I. models. Jassy expressed his hope that companies building their own chatbots would choose Amazon’s AWS, thereby generating more business for the company.

Amazon’s focus on A.I. is evident in its investor letter, where the term “A.I.” was mentioned 16 times, surpassing the number of references to Prime Video. Jassy, however, tempered expectations by stating that they are still in the early stages and that more investment in data centers and hardware is necessary before there is a significant financial payoff from A.I.